Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Invitation Homes (INVH) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, Compass Point initiated coverage of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.66% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Invitation Homes is $31.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.66% from its latest reported closing price of $28.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Invitation Homes is 2,697MM, a decrease of 0.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invitation Homes. This is an decrease of 557 owner(s) or 48.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVH is 0.15%, an increase of 56.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.66% to 610,758K shares. The put/call ratio of INVH is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 56,667K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,898K shares , representing a decrease of 25.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 24.10% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 51,779K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,935K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,731K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 7.21% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 16,852K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,446K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 7.35% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 16,592K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,084K shares , representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 1.21% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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