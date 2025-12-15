Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Compass Point initiated coverage of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.32% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Invesco Mortgage Capital is $7.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.32% from its latest reported closing price of $8.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Invesco Mortgage Capital is 225MM, an increase of 211.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Mortgage Capital. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVR is 0.08%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.11% to 39,186K shares. The put/call ratio of IVR is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,357K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,270K shares , representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 89.17% over the last quarter.

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 2,236K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares , representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 8.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,979K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 8.40% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,782K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,756K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,607K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 52.50% over the last quarter.

