Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Fiserv (WBAG:FISV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Compass Point initiated coverage of Fiserv (WBAG:FISV) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 2,771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiserv. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FISV is 0.61%, an increase of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 616,372K shares.

BlackRock holds 39,149K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 35,173K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,794K shares , representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 46.11% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 32,724K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,371K shares , representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 8.13% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,235K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 20,217K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,919K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 16.31% over the last quarter.

