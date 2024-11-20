Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Fidelity National Information Services (BRSE:ZGY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Compass Point initiated coverage of Fidelity National Information Services (BRSE:ZGY) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,856 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Information Services. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZGY is 0.37%, an increase of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 646,154K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 48,608K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company.

Dodge & Cox holds 41,073K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,435K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZGY by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 28,350K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,231K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZGY by 5.71% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 27,726K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,484K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,354K shares , representing an increase of 23.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZGY by 90.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.