Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Coincheck Group N.V. (CNCK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Compass Point initiated coverage of Coincheck Group N.V. (NasdaqGM:CNCK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.77% Upside

As of December 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coincheck Group N.V. is $3.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 30.77% from its latest reported closing price of $2.73 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coincheck Group N.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNCK is 0.12%, an increase of 862.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.98% to 2,879K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jacobs Asset Management holds 855K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company.

Ghisallo Capital Management holds 854K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares , representing a decrease of 37.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNCK by 24.58% over the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 426K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Linden Advisors holds 157K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 127K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

