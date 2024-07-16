Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Bread Financial Holdings (LSE:0HCR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Compass Point initiated coverage of Bread Financial Holdings (LSE:0HCR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.12% Downside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bread Financial Holdings is 45.14 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 26.37 GBX to a high of 70.63 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.12% from its latest reported closing price of 46.12 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bread Financial Holdings is 4,365MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bread Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HCR is 0.18%, an increase of 20.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.96% to 58,625K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 4,928K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,453K shares , representing a decrease of 10.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCR by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,124K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,107K shares , representing an increase of 32.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCR by 77.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,782K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 1,664K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares , representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCR by 22.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,550K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HCR by 3.26% over the last quarter.

