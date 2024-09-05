Compass Point Initiates Coverage of AvidXchange Holdings (AVDX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Compass Point initiated coverage of AvidXchange Holdings (NasdaqGS:AVDX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.36% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for AvidXchange Holdings is $11.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.36% from its latest reported closing price of $8.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AvidXchange Holdings is 459MM, an increase of 10.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in AvidXchange Holdings. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVDX is 0.45%, an increase of 17.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.31% to 197,173K shares. The put/call ratio of AVDX is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 10,876K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,413K shares , representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDX by 6.26% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Venture Investors holds 9,140K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 6,493K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,468K shares , representing an increase of 31.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDX by 10.83% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 6,300K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,500K shares , representing an increase of 12.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDX by 6.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,086K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,021K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDX by 9.67% over the last quarter.

AvidXchange Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable ("AP") automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service -based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 7,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 700,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years.

