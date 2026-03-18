Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Americold Realty Trust (COLD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2026, Compass Point initiated coverage of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.59% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Americold Realty Trust is $14.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 18.59% from its latest reported closing price of $11.98 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Americold Realty Trust is 3,287MM, an increase of 26.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Americold Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 198 owner(s) or 28.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLD is 0.19%, an increase of 19.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.90% to 325,115K shares. The put/call ratio of COLD is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 17,295K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,759K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 1.70% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 12,140K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 11,873K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ancora Advisors holds 11,529K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,055K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,136K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 18.28% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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