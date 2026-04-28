Compass Point Initiates Coverage of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, Compass Point initiated coverage of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.67% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for American Homes 4 Rent is $35.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.67% from its latest reported closing price of $31.49 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for American Homes 4 Rent is 1,841MM, a decrease of 0.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Homes 4 Rent. This is an decrease of 471 owner(s) or 50.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMH is 0.14%, an increase of 63.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.42% to 331,306K shares. The put/call ratio of AMH is 2.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 22,139K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Principal Financial Group holds 15,811K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,550K shares , representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 8,162K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,317K shares , representing a decrease of 75.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 44.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,356K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,194K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 49.09% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,708K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,881K shares , representing a decrease of 17.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 13.89% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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