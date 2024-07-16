Compass Point Initiates Coverage of American Express (SWX:AXP) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Compass Point initiated coverage of American Express (SWX:AXP) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,425 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Express. This is an increase of 140 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXP is 0.53%, an increase of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 664,737K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 151,611K shares representing 21.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 22,021K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,856K shares , representing an increase of 18.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 79.75% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,110K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,351K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 5.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,929K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,154K shares , representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 2.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,411K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,065K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 9.80% over the last quarter.

