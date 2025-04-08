Compass Point Downgrades Q2 Holdings (BMV:QTWO)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Compass Point downgraded their outlook for Q2 Holdings (BMV:QTWO) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q2 Holdings. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTWO is 0.41%, an increase of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.43% to 88,531K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,614K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,661K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 18.72% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,116K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,612K shares , representing a decrease of 70.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 25.33% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,013K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,927K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,308K shares , representing a decrease of 19.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 2.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,814K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares , representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 21.92% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

