Compass Point Downgrades PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB)

On January 31, 2023, Compass Point downgraded their outlook for PDL Community Bancorp from Buy to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.91% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PDL Community Bancorp is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 20.91% from its latest reported closing price of $9.28.

The projected annual revenue for PDL Community Bancorp is $72MM, an increase of 47.30%. The projected annual EPS is $0.18.

What are large shareholders doing?

Keeley-Teton Advisors holds 38,718 shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDL Community Bancorp. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PDLB is 0.0486%, an increase of 115.3588%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 39K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.