Compass Point Downgrades PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB)

February 02, 2023 — 06:54 pm EST

On January 31, 2023, Compass Point downgraded their outlook for PDL Community Bancorp from Buy to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.91% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PDL Community Bancorp is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 20.91% from its latest reported closing price of $9.28.

The projected annual revenue for PDL Community Bancorp is $72MM, an increase of 47.30%. The projected annual EPS is $0.18.

What are large shareholders doing?

PDLB / PDL Community Bancorp Ownership

Keeley-Teton Advisors holds 38,718 shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDL Community Bancorp. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PDLB is 0.0486%, an increase of 115.3588%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 39K shares.

