Compass Point Downgrades MARA Holdings (BMV:MARA)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, Compass Point downgraded their outlook for MARA Holdings (BMV:MARA) from Neutral to Sell.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in MARA Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 53.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARA is 0.02%, an increase of 5,062.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 322.72% to 3,251K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 20,759K shares representing 25.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,713K shares , representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 12.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,601K shares representing 11.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,880K shares , representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 10.16% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,787K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,003K shares , representing an increase of 10.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 12.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,676K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,157K shares , representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 6.11% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,667K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,104K shares , representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 7.52% over the last quarter.

