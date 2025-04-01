Compass Point Downgrades Innovative Industrial Properties (LSE:0JBD)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, Compass Point downgraded their outlook for Innovative Industrial Properties (LSE:0JBD) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.01% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Innovative Industrial Properties is 81.46 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 60.65 GBX to a high of 136.61 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 52.01% from its latest reported closing price of 53.59 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Innovative Industrial Properties is 314MM, an increase of 1.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovative Industrial Properties. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 6.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JBD is 0.15%, an increase of 29.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.36% to 26,084K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,829K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JBD by 50.52% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,093K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JBD by 42.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 883K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JBD by 51.52% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 769K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JBD by 50.75% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 722K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JBD by 50.77% over the last quarter.

