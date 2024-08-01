Compass Point Downgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (LSE:0J66)

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2024, Compass Point downgraded their outlook for Host Hotels & Resorts (LSE:0J66) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.53% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Host Hotels & Resorts is 22.85 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 17.09 GBX to a high of 26.13 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 28.53% from its latest reported closing price of 17.78 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts is 5,475MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Host Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J66 is 0.26%, an increase of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 793,970K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 33,791K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,519K shares , representing a decrease of 34.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J66 by 25.16% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,799K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,740K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J66 by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 24,314K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,509K shares , representing an increase of 44.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J66 by 72.56% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 23,225K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,559K shares , representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J66 by 18.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,111K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,054K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J66 by 2.92% over the last quarter.

