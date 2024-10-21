Compass Point Downgrades HCI Group (LSE:0J22)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Compass Point downgraded their outlook for HCI Group (LSE:0J22) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.50% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for HCI Group is 142.03 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 131.77 GBX to a high of 152.80 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.50% from its latest reported closing price of 113.17 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for HCI Group is 407MM, a decrease of 42.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCI Group. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 6.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J22 is 0.12%, an increase of 16.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.49% to 9,171K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 768K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 722K shares , representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J22 by 21.58% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 668K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J22 by 23.69% over the last quarter.

Khrom Capital Management holds 587K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing an increase of 69.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J22 by 105.25% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 474K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J22 by 15.39% over the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 454K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares , representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J22 by 22.97% over the last quarter.

