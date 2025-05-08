COMPASS PATHWAYS Earnings Results: $CMPS Reports Quarterly Earnings

COMPASS PATHWAYS ($CMPS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.44 per share, beating estimates of -$0.48 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
COMPASS PATHWAYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of COMPASS PATHWAYS stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 4,308,900 shares (-79.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,287,642
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP added 3,098,987 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,714,170
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 1,160,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,384,800
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,159,030 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,381,133
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,780,000
- SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 914,639 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,457,335
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 800,000 shares (+400.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,024,000
COMPASS PATHWAYS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMPS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024
