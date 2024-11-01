Compass Pathways cuts 30% of workforce on Phase 3 trial delays

Compass Pathways (CMPS) announced yesterday morning with earnings that as a result of changing timelines for its Phase 3 trials, it will be reducing its workforce by approximately 30%, including eliminating some senior management positions, “to further focus the organization and its capital resources on successfully delivering the COMP360 program.” The company’s non-COMP360 preclinical efforts will be stopped and it is “exploring a potential externalization” for its digital health tools.
