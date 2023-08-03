COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (Symbol: CMPS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.15, changing hands as high as $9.29 per share. COMPASS Pathways plc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMPS's low point in its 52 week range is $6.97 per share, with $21.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.25.

