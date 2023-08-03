COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (Symbol: CMPS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.15, changing hands as high as $9.29 per share. COMPASS Pathways plc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CMPS's low point in its 52 week range is $6.97 per share, with $21.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.25.
Also see: NUZE Options Chain
WIFI Insider Buying
POET Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.