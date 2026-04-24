Is COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 890 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPS' full-year earnings has moved 23.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CMPS has moved about 32.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -7.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.9%.

For DBV Technologies S.A., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 53.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 62 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.8% so far this year, meaning that CMPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, DBV Technologies S.A. falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 435 stocks and is ranked #96. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.4%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR and DBV Technologies S.A. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.