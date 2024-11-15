Compass Minerals in talks to sell to PE firms, Reuters says

Compass Minerals (CMP) is in talks with private-equity firms to sell itself, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters’ Anirban Sen and Ernest Scheyder. After an aborted lithium-mining project hit shares of the minerals producer, which is worth roughly $1.4B including debt, Compass has been working with its investment bankers for several weeks to evaluate acquisition interest from several buyout firms, the sources said. The discussions are at an advanced stage and an agreement could be signed in the coming weeks, though the deal is not certain, the sources added. Shares of Compass Minerals surged nearly 26% after the news.

