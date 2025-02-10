COMPASS MINERALS INTL Earnings Results: $CMP Reports Quarterly Earnings

COMPASS MINERALS INTL ($CMP) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of -$0.55 per share, missing estimates of $0.14 by $0.69. The company also reported revenue of $307,200,000, beating estimates of $296,940,000 by $10,260,000.
COMPASS MINERALS INTL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of COMPASS MINERALS INTL stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 2,454,116 shares (+105.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,498,474
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,438,240 shares (-64.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,287,644
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 1,420,983 shares (-48.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,080,215
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,312,810 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,779,976
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 720,850 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,664,617
- SW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 700,000 shares (+233.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,414,000
- HARVEY PARTNERS, LLC removed 700,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,414,000
