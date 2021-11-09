Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Compass Minerals International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = US$153m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$428m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Compass Minerals International has an ROCE of 9.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 17%.

NYSE:CMP Return on Capital Employed November 9th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Compass Minerals International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Compass Minerals International's ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Compass Minerals International, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 13%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Compass Minerals International to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Compass Minerals International's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 22% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 9.9%. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Compass Minerals International is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 20% in the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

