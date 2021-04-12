Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Compass Minerals International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = US$141m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$296m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Compass Minerals International has an ROCE of 7.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.5%.

NYSE:CMP Return on Capital Employed April 12th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Compass Minerals International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Compass Minerals International's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.1% from 15% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Compass Minerals International is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 11% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Compass Minerals International does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

While Compass Minerals International may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.