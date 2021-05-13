Compass Minerals International, Inc.'s (NYSE:CMP) Share Price Could Signal Some Risk

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 40.1x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Compass Minerals International's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:CMP Price Based on Past Earnings May 13th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Compass Minerals International's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Enough Growth For Compass Minerals International?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Compass Minerals International's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 34%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 71% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 299% during the coming year according to the six analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 17%, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Compass Minerals International is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Compass Minerals International's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings are highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Compass Minerals International (2 are concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Compass Minerals International's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

