Compass Minerals International, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) just released its latest quarterly report and things are not looking great. Unfortunately, Compass Minerals International delivered a serious earnings miss. Revenues of US$282m were 12% below expectations, and statutory earnings per share of US$0.07 missed estimates by 86%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:CMP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Compass Minerals International are now predicting revenues of US$1.55b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a credible 6.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 57% to US$3.80. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.56b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.88 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$64.50, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Compass Minerals International, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$81.00 and the most bearish at US$51.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 6.9%, in line with its 7.6% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 7.0% next year. So although Compass Minerals International is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Compass Minerals International analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Compass Minerals International (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of.

