Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.72 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that CMP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMP was $65.36, representing a -5.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.24 and a 90.05% increase over the 52 week low of $34.39.

CMP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM). CMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.71. Zacks Investment Research reports CMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 115.83%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMP as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DES with an increase of 34.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CMP at 1.28%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.