Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.72 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that CMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.26, the dividend yield is 4.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMP was $67.26, representing a -6.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.88 and a 45.21% increase over the 52 week low of $46.32.

CMP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX). CMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.69. Zacks Investment Research reports CMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 61.44%, compared to an industry average of 29.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMP as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DES with an increase of 17.28% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CMP at 1.28%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.