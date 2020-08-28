Dividends
Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.72 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that CMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.5, the dividend yield is 5.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMP was $57.5, representing a -13.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.14 and a 67.2% increase over the 52 week low of $34.39.

CMP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM). CMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.78. Zacks Investment Research reports CMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 50.87%, compared to an industry average of -18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CMP as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
  • VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (MOAT)
  • Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XME with an increase of 45.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CMP at 4.46%.

