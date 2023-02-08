Compass Minerals International (CMP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.75, changing hands as low as $38.59 per share. Compass Minerals International Inc shares are currently trading off about 13.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMP's low point in its 52 week range is $30.67 per share, with $67.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.75.

