Compass Minerals International (CMP) Price Target Increased by 15.28% to 28.22

The average one-year price target for Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) has been revised to $28.22 / share. This is an increase of 15.28% from the prior estimate of $24.48 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.47% from the latest reported closing price of $23.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Minerals International. This is an decrease of 164 owner(s) or 42.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMP is 0.36%, an increase of 49.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.14% to 37,148K shares. The put/call ratio of CMP is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koch holds 7,035K shares representing 16.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SailingStone Capital Partners holds 5,414K shares representing 12.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,105K shares , representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners holds 1,678K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 6.75% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,394K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares , representing an increase of 11.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Gumshoe Capital Management holds 1,265K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company.

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