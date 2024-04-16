Compass Minerals International (CMP) Price Target Decreased by 5.07% to 26.72

The average one-year price target for Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) has been revised to 26.72 / share. This is an decrease of 5.07% from the prior estimate of 28.15 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.50% from the latest reported closing price of 13.60 / share.

Compass Minerals International Declares $0.15 Dividend

On February 15, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 11, 2024 received the payment on March 20, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $13.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.51%, the lowest has been 0.92%, and the highest has been 7.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.77 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.79%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Minerals International. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMP is -1.04%, a decrease of 687.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.96% to 44,138K shares. The put/call ratio of CMP is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koch Industries holds 7,035K shares representing 17.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,259K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 22.33% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 1,699K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares, representing an increase of 38.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 28.64% over the last quarter.

Morningstar Investment Services holds 1,353K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares, representing an increase of 47.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 21.23% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 1,305K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares, representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Compass Minerals International Background Information

Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition business manufactures an innovative and diverse portfolio of products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 21 production and packaging facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K.

