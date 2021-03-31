Compass IPO: 17 Things for Potential COMP Investors to Know About the Real Estate Platform

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Compass (NYSE:COMP) is preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) and providing extra details on what early investors in COMP stock can expect.

Here’s everything investors need to know about the upcoming Compass IPO.

Compass plans to list shares of its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the COMP stock ticker.

Compass is offering 25 million shares in the IPO.

That’s down from its previous plan to include 36 million shares in the offering.

The company also notes that it’s targeting between $18 and $19 per share for its IPO.

Yet again, that’s a drop compared to its previous IPO price range of $23 to $26 per share.

Under the current IPO plan, underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 3.75 million shares of COMP stock at the IPO previous.

The previous plan would’ve allowed underwriters to purchase 5.4 million shares.

Robert Reffkin, founder, chairman, and CEO of Compass, will continue to hold the majority stake in COMP after the IPO.

This will have him retaining 70% of the company’s voting power.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ), and Barclays (NYSE: BCS ) Capital are the lead book-running managers of the Compass IPO.

(NYSE: ), (NYSE: ), and (NYSE: ) are the lead book-running managers of the Compass IPO. Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB ) Securities Inc. and UBS Investment Bank are also book-running managers for the offering.

(NYSE: ) and are also book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co , Needham & Company , Zelman Partners , Loop Capital Markets , Academy Securities , Blaylock Van , Samuel A. Ramirez & Company , and Siebert Williams Shank & Co. are co-managers of the IPO.

, , , , , , , and are co-managers of the IPO. The company’s offering is expected to launch tomorrow.

Compass is a national real estate company with a focus on helping realtors expand their businesses.

It also operates an online platform for buying, selling, and renting real estate.

The company was founded on Oct. 4, 2012.

Its headquarters is located in New York City, N.Y.

Compass isn’t the only company getting ready for an IPO.

A handful of other companies are also eyeing an IPO. Among them are Coursera (NYSE:COUR), Dapper Labs and others. Investors can catch up on recent IPO news below.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

