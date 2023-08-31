Compass Inc - (COMP) Price Target Increased by 8.24% to 4.52

The average one-year price target for Compass Inc - (NYSE:COMP) has been revised to 4.52 / share. This is an increase of 8.24% from the prior estimate of 4.18 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.26% from the latest reported closing price of 3.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Inc -. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 10.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMP is 0.07%, a decrease of 17.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 297,394K shares. The put/call ratio of COMP is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 117,365K shares representing 25.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132,365K shares, representing a decrease of 12.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 10.92% over the last quarter.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS holds 15,897K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,812K shares, representing a decrease of 18.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 14,984K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,185K shares, representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 11.43% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,544K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,597K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 35.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,404K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,690K shares, representing an increase of 16.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 19.69% over the last quarter.

Compass Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively.

