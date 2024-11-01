News & Insights

Compass Group’s Share and Voting Rights Update

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC reports a total of 1,785,403,977 issued ordinary shares, with 1,696,068,590 shares actively traded and eligible for voting as of October 31, 2024. The company also has a presence on the New York Stock Exchange through its American Depositary Receipt Programme. These figures are crucial for shareholders to track their interests in compliance with FCA regulations.

