Compass Group’s Share and Voting Rights Update

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC reports a total of 1,785,403,977 issued ordinary shares, with 1,696,068,590 shares actively traded and eligible for voting as of October 31, 2024. The company also has a presence on the New York Stock Exchange through its American Depositary Receipt Programme. These figures are crucial for shareholders to track their interests in compliance with FCA regulations.

For further insights into GB:CPG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.