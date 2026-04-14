Compass Group (XTRA:XGR2) Price Target Increased by 7,345.04% to 2,492.94

The average one-year price target for Compass Group (XTRA:XGR2) has been revised to 2.492,94 € / share. This is an increase of 7,345.04% from the prior estimate of 33,48 € dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.867,78 € to a high of 2.849,41 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10,767.22% from the latest reported closing price of 22,94 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Group. This is an decrease of 470 owner(s) or 99.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XGR2 is 0.01%, an increase of 99.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 100.00% to 5K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAMMA Investing holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XGR2 by 14.33% over the last quarter.

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