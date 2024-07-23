News & Insights

Markets

Compass Group Q3 Organic Revenue Rises; Updates FY24 Forecast

July 23, 2024 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - British food services company Compass Group Plc (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter organic revenue growth of 10.3 percent.

All regions continue to perform well, and industry trends remain strong, the company said.

Organic revenue growth in North America increased 9.9 percent, and the growth was 12 percent in Europe, and 8.5 percent in Rest of World.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company now expects underlying operating profit growth to be above 15 percent on a constant-currency basis, with organic revenue growth above 10 percent.

The company previously expected 2024 underlying operating profit growth towards 15 percent, with organic revenue growth towards 10 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.