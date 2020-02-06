Compass Group Issues Trading Update; Q1 Organic Revenue Up 5.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Compass Group plc (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) reported that its organic revenue for the three months to 31 December 2019 grew by 5.3%, driven by strong levels of new business wins and good retention rates, particularly in North America. Organic revenue in North America rose 7.5%, while in Europe, organic revenue was flat year on year. Organic revenue in Rest of World increased by 4.7%, for the period.

For 2020, the Group said its outlook remains unchanged with organic growth around the mid-point of 4-6% guidance range whilst maintaining strong margin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.