Markets

Compass Group Issues Trading Update; Q1 Organic Revenue Up 5.3% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Compass Group plc (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) reported that its organic revenue for the three months to 31 December 2019 grew by 5.3%, driven by strong levels of new business wins and good retention rates, particularly in North America. Organic revenue in North America rose 7.5%, while in Europe, organic revenue was flat year on year. Organic revenue in Rest of World increased by 4.7%, for the period.

For 2020, the Group said its outlook remains unchanged with organic growth around the mid-point of 4-6% guidance range whilst maintaining strong margin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular