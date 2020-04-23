Compass Group H1 Organic Revenue Growth At 1.6% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Compass Group plc (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) reported that its first half organic revenue growth was approximately 1.6%, within the 0%-2% expected range. The Group noted that, in the last two weeks of March, the business performed in line with its expectations. The interim results will now be published on 20 May 2020.

The Group is mitigating its cost base by around 450 million pounds per month. The Chief Executive has temporarily reduced his salary by 30%.

The Board has decided not to recommend an interim or a final dividend for the year ending 30 September 2020.

