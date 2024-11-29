Compass Group Executives Increase Shareholdings

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC announced that key figures in the company, including a trust associated with non-executive director Juliana Chugg and non-executive director Leanne Wood, have acquired shares in the company. The transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, involved the purchase of thousands of shares at prices around GBP 26.73, signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

