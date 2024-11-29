News & Insights

Compass Group Executives Increase Shareholdings

November 29, 2024 — 11:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC announced that key figures in the company, including a trust associated with non-executive director Juliana Chugg and non-executive director Leanne Wood, have acquired shares in the company. The transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, involved the purchase of thousands of shares at prices around GBP 26.73, signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into GB:CPG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

