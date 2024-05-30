Compass Group Director Buys Company Shares

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has disclosed a transaction involving the acquisition of its ordinary shares by Arlene Isaacs-Lowe, a non-executive director of the company. The transaction consisted of 2,800 shares at a price of GBP 21.7603 each, conducted on the London Stock Exchange. This move signals confidence in the company’s performance and is of particular interest to current and potential investors.

