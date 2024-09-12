Is Compass Group (CMPGY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Compass Group PLC (CMPGY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Compass Group PLC is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 211 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Compass Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPGY's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CMPGY has gained about 17.8% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 15.6%. As we can see, Compass Group PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO). The stock is up 50.2% year-to-date.

In El Pollo Loco Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Compass Group PLC belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.4% this year, meaning that CMPGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. El Pollo Loco Holdings is also part of the same industry.

Compass Group PLC and El Pollo Loco Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

