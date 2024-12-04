Compass Group Announces Executive Share Awards

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.
Compass Group PLC has announced a series of conditional share awards under its Long Term Incentive Plan and Deferred Bonus Plan to key executives, including CEO Dominic Blakemore and CFO Petros Parras. These plans tie executive compensation to future performance, potentially impacting the company’s stock price if targets are met. Additionally, Petros Parras’ previously awarded shares have vested, reflecting ongoing executive engagement with the company’s equity.
