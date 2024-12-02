Compass Expands Through Strategic Merger and Equity Deal

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Compass ( (COMP) ) just unveiled an update.

Compass Inc. has entered into a merger agreement with Christie’s International Real Estate and @properties, aiming to accelerate growth in the real estate market. This merger will create a powerful network across 50 countries, integrating @properties’ extensive U.S. operations and Compass’s technology-driven platform. The deal, valued at $150 million in cash and shares, is expected to enhance service offerings, including title and mortgage businesses, empowering independent brokerages globally while aligning with Compass’s strategy to expand high-margin services.

