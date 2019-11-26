Compass drop weighs on FTSE, trade hopes soften blow

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 flat

Compass Group slips after warning on Europe performance

De La Rue sinks after suspending dividend

Nov 26 (Reuters) - London's main index edged lower on Tuesday as a near 7% slide in catering firm Compass Group offset gains in miners that were driven by hopes of a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE gave up 0.1%, with Compass CPG.L tracking its worst day since July 2014 after the company said deteriorating business and consumer confidence hit performance in Europe. The FTSE 250 .FTMC was roughly flat.

Losses were contained as hopes that the Sino-U.S. trade dispute could end soon gained traction after top negotiators from Washington and Beijing held a phone call to try and hammer out a preliminary "phase one" deal.

Small-cap De La Rue DLAR.L, which last month hit its lowest level in over two decades after a profit warning, plummeted 16% after suspending its dividend and posting a near 90% plunge in first half adjusted operating profit.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Safia Infant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.