Compass Diversified's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Compass Diversified's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $22.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 15.36% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, CODI.PRA was trading at a 6.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.84% in the "Consumer Goods" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for CODI.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Compass Diversified's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares:
In Wednesday trading, Compass Diversified's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRA) is currently off about 2.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CODI) are off about 1.9%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see:
S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying
Funds Holding TIKK
KRNT YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.