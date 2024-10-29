Compass Diversified's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Compass Diversified's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $23.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 19.53% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, CODI.PRA was trading at a 3.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.83% in the "Consumer Goods" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of CODI.PRA shares, versus CODI:
Below is a dividend history chart for CODI.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Compass Diversified's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares:
In Tuesday trading, Compass Diversified's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRA) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CODI) are down about 0.3%.
