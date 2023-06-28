Compass Diversified's Series C Preferred Shares Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRC) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $24.60 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.40% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CODI.PRC was trading at a 0.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.08% in the "Consumer Goods" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for CODI.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares:
In Wednesday trading, Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRC) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CODI) are up about 0.8%.
