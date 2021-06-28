Markets
Compass Diversified's Series C Preferred Shares Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRC) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $26.24 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.72% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CODI.PRC was trading at a 5.16% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 46.70% in the "Consumer Goods" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CODI.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRC) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CODI) are down about 1.5%.

