Compass Diversified's Series C Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

April 03, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRC) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $21.32 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 13.31% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CODI.PRC was trading at a 10.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.48% in the "Consumer Goods" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CODI.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Thursday trading, Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRC) is currently off about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CODI) are down about 5.6%.

